Olympiad Research LP Acquires Shares of 4,350 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,497,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $1,586,209.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,532.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,927. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 280,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,958. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

