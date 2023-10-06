Olympiad Research LP Grows Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up approximately 0.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded up $11.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.21. 1,434,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $233.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,451,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $1,574,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,451,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $671,694.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,491 shares of company stock worth $67,703,403. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

