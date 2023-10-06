Olympiad Research LP Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 144,305.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 124,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. 4,782,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 316.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,640,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,640,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,627 shares of company stock valued at $24,209,558. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.