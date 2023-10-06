Olympiad Research LP Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,136,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,168,973.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $21.92 on Friday, hitting $473.68. 598,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,072. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

