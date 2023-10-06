Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,766 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 91.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $374,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,482,050. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.00. 704,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,381. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $141.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

