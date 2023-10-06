Olympiad Research LP Takes $339,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $628.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,150. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $662.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.45.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.