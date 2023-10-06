Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. 100,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,957. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

