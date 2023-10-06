Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. 4,801,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,312. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

