Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,887 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,002. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

