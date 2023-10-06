Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2,126.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,642. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

