OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:OPGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 664,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,743. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 254.10% and a negative net margin of 1,283.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

