Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 138,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,768. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.61 and a beta of 0.73. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.64 million. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

