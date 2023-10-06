PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $9.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PACW. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

PACW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,437,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $904.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $228.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after acquiring an additional 336,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,104,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after buying an additional 307,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

