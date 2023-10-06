Philip Morris International’s (PM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

