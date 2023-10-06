Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 249,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,577. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.44% and a negative return on equity of 90.41%. The company had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

