POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on POINT Biopharma Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.08.

NASDAQ:PNT remained flat at $12.40 on Tuesday. 1,930,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,052. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.22. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

