Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of PRAX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 415,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $197.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.70.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

