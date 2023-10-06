Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,801. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

