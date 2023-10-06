QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $203,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.70 on Friday, reaching $400.90. 1,402,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,671. The stock has a market cap of $377.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

