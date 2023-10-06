QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.88. 7,766,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,025,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

