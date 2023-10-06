Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on METC. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:METC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 96,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,717. The company has a market capitalization of $525.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.43 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

