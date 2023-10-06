RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading Down 2.2%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27). Approximately 1,081,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 657,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.27).

RBG Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.62. The firm has a market cap of £22.31 million, a P/E ratio of 292.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.

Insider Transactions at RBG

In related news, insider Marianne Ismail acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($22,966.28). 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Featured Stories

