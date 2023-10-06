Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RETA. Barclays lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. SVB Securities downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.36.

RETA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.36. 1,988,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.67. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $172.46.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $546,195.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $546,195.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,410 shares of company stock worth $20,829,200 over the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

