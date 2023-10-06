renBTC Price Tops $27,255.59 on Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $27,255.59 or 0.97403698 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $8.30 million and $47.41 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

