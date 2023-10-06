Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of RGP stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. TheStreet lowered Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resources Connection presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Resources Connection

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 34.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.