Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Resources Connection Stock Performance
Shares of RGP stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.
Resources Connection Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Resources Connection
In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 34.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Resources Connection
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
