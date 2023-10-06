Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Compass Point

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Compass Point from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

RITM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. 796,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,959. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

