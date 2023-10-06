RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

RPM International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 882,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,553. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $107.40.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,362.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Bank of America lifted their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

