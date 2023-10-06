Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $408.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $406.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.51. Saia has a 52 week low of $180.17 and a 52 week high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Saia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

