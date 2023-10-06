Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

