SAM Advisors LLC Sells 5,990 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SAM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.00. 43,568,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,508,633. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.60.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

