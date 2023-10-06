Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Raised by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $33,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 324,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,468. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

