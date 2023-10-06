SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 180,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,286. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,881. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,974,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 56.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

