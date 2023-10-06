Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SELB. SVB Securities cut Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 222,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $156.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

