Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHLS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

SHLS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,298,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.08. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

