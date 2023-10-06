Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Stock Position Boosted by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises 5.8% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc owned 0.06% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,254,000. WJ Interests LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,895 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

