SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $225.31 million and $13.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,043,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,747,261 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17891161 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $12,590,477.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

