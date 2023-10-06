S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

SPGI stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.21. 211,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,001. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

