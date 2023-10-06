SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,592,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,662. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

