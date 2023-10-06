SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to $17.90

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $18.30 to $17.90 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

SSRM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 457,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.92. SSR Mining has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $17.74.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $301.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

