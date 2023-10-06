Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Invests $2.04 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 4.0% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VDC stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.12. The company had a trading volume of 146,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.