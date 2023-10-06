Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $92.69 million and $3.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,967.05 or 1.00004315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02321179 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,504,422.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.