StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

EMCORE Price Performance

EMKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.44. 118,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,509. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.39. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCORE

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

