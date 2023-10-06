StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everbridge

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.13. 358,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Damore bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,161 shares of company stock worth $270,543 and sold 8,699 shares worth $256,423. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $22,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,476,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $14,314,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.