StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SYRS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SYRS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 28,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Roth sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $29,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

