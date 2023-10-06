StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enel Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

ENIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 553,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,733. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 120.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 20.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 457.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

