StockNews.com Lowers Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.42.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.93. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

