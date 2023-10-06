StockNews.com Lowers MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Sell

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MediWound from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of MediWound stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 8,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,916. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.51. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in MediWound by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

