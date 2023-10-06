STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $141.70 Million

STP (STPT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. STP has a total market cap of $141.70 million and approximately $169.93 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,554.54 or 1.00021677 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06538264 USD and is up 23.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $96,971,783.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

