Susquehanna Cuts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $215.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.12.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $192.95. The company had a trading volume of 576,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,377. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

