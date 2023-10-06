Susquehanna Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $88.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $61.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. 621,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,268. XPO has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.17.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

